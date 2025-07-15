The remains of former President, Muhammadu Buhari, has been buried in his hometown of Daura in the Daura Emirate of Katsina State....

The former President was buried after funeral prayers in the evening on Tuesday.

His remains had arrived in Katsina the State capital earlier on Tuesday from the United Kingdom aboard a Presidential Jet with Vice President, Kashim Shettima, head of the delegation sent by President Tinubu to repatriate his body back home for a State burial.

His remains was received by President Bola Tinubu and was later taken to Daura for final burial rites according to Islamic injunctions.

His remains was taken by a group of Military pall bearers of the rank of Major General or equivalent and placed in an ambulance for the final journey to Daura with President Tinubu, his Wife Oluremi, Vice Shettima and Wife leading the convoy.

Senior government functionaries and State governors were also part of the convoy to Daura.

Former President Buhari died in a London hospital on Sunday afternoon after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed ailment.

He was a fomer no nonsense Military officer known for crushing the Maitatsine fundamentalist group and later an incursion by Chadian rebels into Nigeria before he later emerged at the head of a military government after the overthrow of the Sheu Shagari administration.

He was also a former governor of the Northwestern States and also Federal Commissioner for Petroleum affairs.

He later became Chairman of the Petroleum Special Trust Fund and contested for President for four consecutive times before winning in 2015 and serving two full terms as President and Commander in Chief.