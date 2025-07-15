‎The police in Delta state have arrested five kidnap suspects who were allegedly responsible for series of kidnappings at Ibusa Ogwashi-Ukwu, Obulu-Okiti, Isele-Ukwu, Isele-Asagba and most recently the kidnapping of a young lady at Ogwashi-Ukwu in Aniocha South Local Government Area....

‎The police in Delta state have arrested five kidnap suspects who were allegedly responsible for series of kidnappings at Ibusa Ogwashi-Ukwu, Obulu-Okiti, Isele-Ukwu, Isele-Asagba and most recently the kidnapping of a young lady at Ogwashi-Ukwu in Aniocha South Local Government Area.

‎According a statement by the police public relations officer of Delta state police command, Edafe Bright, the Special Anti-kidnapping and cyber crime squad of command, trailed suspected kidnappers terrorising Delta State to their hideout at Ogwashi Ukwu.

While there, a suspected kidnapper named Sanusi Abdulahi was arrested in possession of ransom of Five Million Naira (#5,000,000) which was part of the ransom they collected from one of thier victims.

The suspect led the operatives to their hideout at second Deputy, and Oko in Asaba, where four other members of his gang were also arrested