Governors of Ogun and Lagos states have condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, family, friends and the Borno State government over the passage of Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President.

In separate statements issued on Saturday, the governors described the death as a huge loss to the entire country.

Abiodun said: “The death of Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari is a national tragedy and a huge loss to the country.”

He added that the late Chief of Staff to the President died in the service of fatherland, as he was said to have contracted the virus while on an official assisgnment in Germany.

The Governor described him as a detrabalized Nigerian, a deliberate technocrat, a gentleman and a leading member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s kitchen cabinet.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah grants him al-Jannah Firdausi to compensate his good deeds on earth and forgive his shortcomings.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile described the death of Mallam Abba Kyari as shocking, painful and a monumental loss to the nation, the people and government of Maiduguri. The Governor added that Kyari was a ‘‘conscientious, competent, cerebral and outstanding administrator whose life traversed the fields of law, journalism, banking and politics.’’

Governor Sanwoolu urged President Buhari to take solace in the quality of life lived by Mallam Kyari and his exemplary contribution to the current administration.