The Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Dr. Muhammad Lamido Sanusi II, has lauded the British Government and its citizens for fostering an environment of tolerance, diversity, and peaceful coexistence that allows people of different faiths to thrive.

Sanusi made the remarks in London at the weekend during a fundraising and international conference organised by the Muslim Association of Nigeria UK (MAN UK) for the rebuilding of the Old Kent Road Mosque and Islamic Cultural Centre. The event, held at the East London Mosque, was themed: “The Mosque as a Beacon of Light: Promoting Positive Integration for a Brighter Future.”

In his opening address as chairman of the event, the Emir congratulated MAN UK members for what he described as a “vision of hope for the Muslim Ummah and humanity.”

He commended the UK’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity, noting: “The British Government and people have shown the Muslim Ummah what Islam stands for—a religion of peace, love, respect, and harmonious coexistence regardless of religion or race. This mosque project is a symbol of hope that will inspire generations yet unborn.”

Sanusi emphasized that mosques are not just places of worship but also centres of knowledge, moral instruction, and community values. He recalled that the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) welcomed Christians into the mosque, underscoring that mosques should embody tolerance, openness, and unity.

The Emir expressed delight that the planned redevelopment would transform the mosque into a six-storey multipurpose facility, incorporating schools, symposia, a business hub, social programs, and solar power.

“This mosque is built in the true spirit of how the Prophet (SAW) enjoined us to build mosques at the heart of communities where people of different nationalities gather. I have no doubt this mission will be achieved,” he said.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who served as Special Guest of Honour, described the Old Kent Road Mosque as a beacon of hope, unity, and social interaction for over three decades.

“I am very happy and my heart is full of gratitude to our Muslim brothers and sisters for this project. For thirty years, this mosque has embodied the true spirit of Islam—fostering community cohesion, nurturing faith, and serving humanity,” he said.

Hamzat noted that the decision to rebuild and expand the facility into a modern six-storey structure reflects a grand vision for spiritual growth and community development, and urged Muslims worldwide to support the initiative.

Guest Speaker, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), represented by Dr. Hassan Oloyede, congratulated MAN UK on its vision. He reminded participants that mosques are not just physical structures but symbols of identity, knowledge, and faith.

He called for mosques to reclaim their historic role as centres of education through Quranic and Arabic classes for children, study circles for youth and adults, and pre-marital and family counselling workshops. Such efforts, he said, would protect the community from ignorance and misinformation.

Earlier, the President of MAN UK, Alhaji Abdul Jeleel Oladejo, described the Old Kent Road Mosque as a “legacy of transformation.” He stressed that the project aims to create a future where “children can thrive, youths find purpose, elders feel honoured, and the entire community is spiritually and socially uplifted.”

Other speakers included Prof. Shaykh Abdal Hakim Murad, Dean of the Cambridge Muslim College; Councillor Yasmine Dar, former Lord Mayor of Manchester; Dr. Muhammad Wajid Akhter, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Britain; and several scholars and community leaders.

They all pledged support for the project and expressed hope that the mosque would be completed before Ramadan 2026.