The Zamfara State All Progressives Congres APC has elected Hon. Kamilu Sa'idu (Wamban Kasuwar Daji) as the candidate to fly its flag in the forthcoming 16th August 2025 bye-election for Kaura Namoda South State Assembly bye-election...

His emergence followed the stepping down of three other aspirants, Hon. Bashir Muhammad Madaro (Walin kurya), Hon. Anas S/Fada and Alhaji Ashiru Hamisu Habibu during the party primary, which held at Kasuwar Daji Primary school.

The three other aspirants assured to work for his success and that of the party in the 16th August scheduled bye election.

The thirty delegates elected from the six (6) ward of Kagara, Dan-Isa, Sakajiki, Kurya, Kyambarawa and Banga affirmed his election.

Hon. Kamilu Sa’idu was declared winner of the primary election by the National Secretariat APC Primary election committee sent to Zamfara under the Chairmanship of Barrister Babande B. Imam immediately after affirmation from the ward delegates.

Barrister Babande said, Kamilu having fulfilled all the party’s constitution and affirmed by the delegates of the six wards of the state assembly Constituency with full supervision of the Independent Electoral Commission under the leadership of Inec Commissioner, Dr. Muhammad Isah and his staff, he declared Hon. Kamilu Sa’idu as the All Progressives Congress APC candidate in the forthcoming bye election in the state.

Immediately after declaring him winner by the primary election committee chairman, the Chairman Appeal Committee Hon. Isah Halilu Ahmad asked if there was any complaint with regards to the election of Hon. Kamilu, to which both the aspirants and the delegates said no.

He then noted that Kamilu’s election was free of any irregularities and affirmed his election.

The primary election was attended by the state party chairman, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, Secretary Hon. Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, Deputy Chairman Alh. Hassan Marafa Damri, Former APC Chairman Hon. Lawal M Liman and his secretary Hon.Sani Musa T/Mafara, members of the state working committee such as Yusuf Idris Gusau, Publicity Secretary, Bashir Idris Ataka, Welfare Secretary, Musa Idris Ardo, State Youth Leader and Assistant Publicity Secretary, Junaidu Attahiru Dosara among others.

The primary election exercise was conducted peacefully in the presence of all security agencies and INEC officials.