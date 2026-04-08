Legendary Fuji musician, Saheed Okunola, popularly called Saheed Osupa, has opened up about practising traditional African rituals, also known as ‘juju’, stating that they play a role in improving his life and contributing to his success. Osupa disclosed this while performing at the 52nd-year on-stage celebration of veteran actor Fatai…...

Legendary Fuji musician, Saheed Okunola, popularly called Saheed Osupa, has opened up about practising traditional African rituals, also known as ‘juju’, stating that they play a role in improving his life and contributing to his success.

Osupa disclosed this while performing at the 52nd-year on-stage celebration of veteran actor Fatai Odua, popularly known as Lalude, on March 30, 2026.

In a now-trending video posted by Alaje TV on Facebook, seen by TVC News on Wednesday, Saheed Osupa was addressing members of his band on stage, urging them to embrace ‘juju’ as a way to enhance their performance and improve memory retention after rehearsals.

The musician specifically mentioned ‘Isoye’, a practice common among Yoruba traditionalists for knowledge retention, both in adults and children.

Osupa said, “Go and use the ‘Isoye’ charm; it’s not a fetish item, it’s for your own good, to help sharpen your retentive memory.”

He then revealed the items expected of them to take, while clarifying that the effort does not make them fetish but only aids their well-being.

Osupa further revealed that someone had advised him, a while ago, to grant an interview, denying that he uses ‘juju’ to boost his career, a piece of advice which he said he rejected outright.

The Fuji star went on to claim that everybody engages in ‘juju’, stressing that while some practise openly, others do so in private for fear of intimidation.

The musician maintained that such practices are meant to support career advancement and secure a better future, stressing that they are not intended for harmful purposes.

Speaking in Yoruba, he said, “Somebody told me one time to grant an interview, denying that I’m a fetish person, but I told him that I am, and why should I deny it? I didn’t kill anyone with my ‘juju’ or commit evil with it. I am only looking for how to progress, nothing more.

“That’s why anytime I wake, I always pay obeisance to my Ifa. I don’t know the deity beyond it, because it is worth paying homage to. If I don’t engage in ‘juju’, what else should I have employed? Is it Phensic or Panadol that will make me successful? It is not good to be poor and still not live a good life. Even if one is not enormously rich, one should enjoy comfort. Everybody practises voodoo. While some hide behind the scenes to do theirs, I do mine in the open. All those talks of mine that I rely solely on the Bible and the Quran are pure lies.”

His claim has garnered reactions. While some supported his position on the preservation of African culture, others condemned his stance.

A cleric identified as Alagusiy on TikTok said, “You don’t need to be promoting Ifa because there are a lot of Muslims who believe so much in you and follow your footsteps. Please return to God; He’s the one who made you famous and rich, not Ifa or juju that you engage in. Even if you don’t pray or engage in anything fetish, God has already destined you to be great.”

A Facebook user identified as Sobur Hasha Abiola also argued that only God gives blessings, saying, “God dey behind everything, see God allows things to work, without God’s permission, Your Ogun will not work bro.”

An X user, identified as #OlawaleOlanir12, backed the artist, saying, “I can’t unlove Saheed Osupa. He just put all religion in their place and spills the truth.”