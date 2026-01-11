The Rivers State House of Assembly has alleged that it uncovered plots by certain individuals to use High Courts outside the Port Harcourt Judicial Division to secure an ex parte order to disrupt the assembly’s process of performing its constitutional duties. In a Sunday statement signed by Ho...

The Rivers State House of Assembly has alleged that it uncovered plots by certain individuals to use High Courts outside the Port Harcourt Judicial Division to secure an ex parte order to disrupt the assembly’s process of performing its constitutional duties.

In a Sunday statement signed by Hon. Dr Enemi Alabo George, Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, the Assembly stated that it had received credible information on the development.

The lawmakers, on Thursday, citing allegations of gross misconduct, commenced impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu.

According to the statement, the alleged plot is linked to obtaining an ex parte order from a Rivers State High Court sitting outside Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The statement reads: “The Rivers State House of Assembly has received information of plots by certain persons to utilise some Rivers State High Courts, especially outside the Port Harcourt Judicial division, to issue ex parte orders to illegally stop the Rivers State House of Assembly from performing its constitutional duties.

“These persons are tully aware of the provisions of section 272(5) of the constitution which states that “subject to the provisions of section 251 and other provisions of the constitution, the Federal High Court shall have jurisdiction to hear and determine the question as to whether the term of office of a member of the House of Assembly of a state, Governor or Deputy Governor has ceased or become vacant”.”

The statement added, “Also, section 188(10) states that ‘no proceedings or determination of the panel or of the House of Assembly or any matter relating to such proceedings or determination shall be entertained or questioned in any court”

“These persons are also fully aware of judicial pronouncements on this matter, especially recently at the Court of Appeal on a matter involving a similar exparte order by a Rivers State High Court contrary to section 272(3) of the constitution.”

The statement further reads, “A word is enough for the wise. Therefore, with the leave of the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, I call on those concerned to exercise restraint and refrain from acts inimical to the Constitution and the rule of law.

All that is required is for the office holders who have already been duly served with the Notice of Allegations of Gross Misconduct to respond to them item by item rather than deploy subterranean moves to subvert the law or use proxies to malign members and the Rivers State House of Assembly in the media.”

“We remain committed to the Constitution and the rule of law and may God bless our dear Rivers State and Nigeria,” the statement concluded.

TVC News previously reported that the Rivers State House of Assembly has presented notice of allegations of gross misconduct against the Governor and Deputy Governor of Rivers State.

Relying on Section 188 of the 1999 constitution as amended and other extant laws, the Leader, Major Jack, read the notice against the Governor while the Deputy Leader, Linda Stewart, read the notice against the Deputy Governor.