The Rivers State House of Assembly has presented notice of allegations of gross misconduct against the Governor and Deputy Governor of Rivers State.

Relying on Section 188 of the 1999 constitution as ammended and other extant laws, the Leader, Major Jack read the notice against the Governor while the Deputy Leader Linda Stewart read the notice against the deputy governor.

The major points in both notices revolve around non presentation of the Budget, spending state funds without legislative approval, withholding of salaries and funds accruing to the Rivers State House of Assembly, the clerk and the Assembly Service Commission, non screening of government appointments by entities other than the legitimate House of Assembly and the demolition of the assembly complex.

The 26 lawmakers allege that the governor and his deputy have shown that they lack capacity to perform Theo constitutional duties.

The speaker in his remark promised to deliver both notifies to the Governor and the Deputy within 7 days as required by law.

Rivers State House of Assembly also unanimously adopts motion to decline actions on the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Appropriation Bill, 2026, until investigations on the allegations of gross misconduct against the Governor and Deputy Governor of Rivers State are concluded.

Details Later…