The Kebbi State Police Command says it has rescued two kidnapped victims during an operation against bandits in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area.

According to a press statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Kebbi State Command, Nafiu Abubakar, the operation took place on August 15, 2025, at about 3:05 p.m. when a combined team of policemen, vigilantes, and hunters, led by the Divisional Police Officer of Ribah, engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel around Dankade village in Ribah District.

The victims — 26-year-old Tukur Bello of Kembawa village in Augie LGA, Kebbi State, and 25-year-old Isyaka Abubakar of Budun village in Gummi LGA, Zamfara State — were rescued and have since been taken to a medical facility for examination before reuniting with their families.

The victims were said to have been abducted on August 9, 2025, while grazing their cattle at Gairi forest in Zamfara.

Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, Bello M. Sani, applauded the resilience and professionalism of the Ribah Police team, urging them to sustain the fight against banditry and other criminal activities threatening the peace and security of the area.

He further called on other Divisional Police Officers across the state to emulate Ribah by intensifying patrols and visibility policing along highways and forests.

CP Sani reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property in Kebbi, assuring residents of continued decisive action against criminal elements.