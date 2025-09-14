The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has ordered the suspension of its ongoing warning strike to begin on Sunday following its engagement with representatives from the Federal Government. The communique disclosed in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Dr. Amobi Omoha, on Saturday,...

The communique disclosed in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Dr. Amobi Omoha, on Saturday, stated that it is reconsidering the strike action to give the Federal Government a two-week window to fully implement its earlier demands, and due to Nigerians grappling with health challenges.

The association also called on the Oyo State government to address the lingering issues affecting the doctors at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital within the fifteen-day ultimatum set by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Oyo State branch

The statement reads, “The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) extends warm compliments to all.

“Recall that our association embarked on a five-day warning strike on the 12th of September,

2025.

“Following the commitment of the Federal Government to address the issues outlined

In our strike communiqué, as well as the commencement of payment of the 2025 MRTF to

members who were hitherto owed, the Association convened a virtual Extraordinary National

Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting on the 13th of September, 2025,” the statement added.

“After due deliberations, considering the plight of Nigerians who are grappling with health

issues under the present harsh economy, the NEC resolved to suspend the strike action

effective 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, 14th September, 2025, to allow the Government a two (2)

week window to fully implement the demands contained in our communiqué,” the statement continued.

“NARD also calls on the Oyo State Government to comply with the fifteen-day ultimatum

issued by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Oyo State branch, to address the lingering

issues affecting doctors at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

“Failure to do so will compel the NOC of NARD to direct all members within Oyo State to embark on an indefinite solidarity strike.

“Furthermore, we urge other State Governments to promptly resolve the welfare challenges

facing our members. In line with the NEC resolution, members in state tertiary hospitals are

empowered to continue their industrial action until their respective governments demonstrate

a genuine commitment to addressing their concerns.

“NARD remains committed to working with all levels of government to ensure a healthy Nigeria

for all,” the statement concluded.