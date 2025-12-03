The House of Representatives has urged President Bola Tinubu to mandate security agencies to ensure the safe release of ten church worshippers abducted in a church in Ejiba, Yagba West local government area of Kogi State on Sunday. Member representing the area, Leke Abejide, recalled that church con...

The House of Representatives has urged President Bola Tinubu to mandate security agencies to ensure the safe release of ten church worshippers abducted in a church in Ejiba, Yagba West local government area of Kogi State on Sunday.

Member representing the area, Leke Abejide, recalled that church congregants, including the presiding pastor and his children, were kidnapped during a church service, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

He also called for the rescue of one Mr Tuesday Amokere, his wife and children in his hometown in Idofin area of Kogi state.

In the motion, Mr Abejide attributed the incessant kidnappings on the Kabba-Egbe road to its deplorable state and charged relevant authorities and the cement companies operating in the area to jointly fix the 70-kilometre road.

He also called for an end to all mining activities in the constituency as an antidote to ending insecurity.

TVC previously reported that Senator Sunday Karimi, representing Kogi West, has called for urgent action to secure the unconditional release of worshippers abducted during an attack on a Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The attack occurred during Sunday service, when gunmen reportedly stormed the church and kidnapped the pastor, his wife, and several members of the congregation.