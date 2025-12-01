Senator Sunday Karimi, representing Kogi West, has called for urgent action to secure the unconditional release of worshippers abducted during an attack on a Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State. The attack occurred during Sunday service, when gunmen ...

Senator Sunday Karimi, representing Kogi West, has called for urgent action to secure the unconditional release of worshippers abducted during an attack on a Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The attack occurred during Sunday service, when gunmen reportedly stormed the church and kidnapped the pastor, his wife, and several members of the congregation.

Karimi made the call in a statement issued on Monday, condemning the assault and urging Nigerians to pray for the safe return of the victims.

The senator emphasized that recent attacks in Kogi West “would not deter him from pursuing good governance and effective representation.”

READ ALSO: Four Pupils Killed As Truck Rams Into Commuters In Kogi

He appealed to the families of the abducted worshippers to remain calm as government efforts continue, expressing sympathy and reaffirming “the commitment of the authorities to ensure the victims’ safe return.”

Karimi also advised residents to stay alert and report any suspicious activities that could help curb kidnapping and other crimes in the region. “Kogi West has always been a peaceful constituency where people go about their businesses without fear of insecurity, and that glory will be restored,” he said.

He commended security agencies for their ongoing efforts to combat crime and praised the federal government for initiatives aimed at strengthening national security and the economy.

In a related development, the Kogi State government has advised worship centres located in “crime-prone areas” to reconsider holding services until the security situation improves. “Worship Centres in the outskirts should also reconsider worshipping in crime-prone areas for now until the situation gets better,” said Kingsley Fanwo, the state’s Commissioner for Information, in a statement on Sunday.