At least four schoolchildren were killed, and several others were injured, after a truck conveying building materials lost control and rammed into a crowd of commuters in Egbolo, Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Eyewitnesses said the pupils were on their way from Egbolo to the neighbouring community of Ofuloko, where they attended school, when the incident occurred.

TVC News gathered that the injured children were taken to a nearby hospital, while officials of the Kogi Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps and other responders worked to ease traffic and coordinate rescue efforts.

