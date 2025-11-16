A fatal road crash at Majidun, inward Ogolonto on Ikorodu Road, has left one person dead and six others seriously injured. The incident occurred in the early hours on [insert date] near the MRS Filling Station, involving a Volkswagen commercial bus (registration EPE 494 XM) and a stationary tipper t...

A fatal road crash at Majidun, inward Ogolonto on Ikorodu Road, has left one person dead and six others seriously injured.

The incident occurred in the early hours on [insert date] near the MRS Filling Station, involving a Volkswagen commercial bus (registration EPE 494 XM) and a stationary tipper truck.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the bus, carrying passengers to a scheduled event in Ogijo, experienced brake failure while reportedly travelling at high speed. The driver lost control, colliding violently with the tipper truck, which was parked by the roadside.

The crash resulted in the immediate death of an adult female passenger, while five female passengers and one male sustained life-threatening injuries. The injured were rushed to Benic Special Hospital, and the deceased was taken to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, for formal documentation.

In a swift response, operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) pursued and apprehended the tipper truck driver, who attempted to flee the scene. The bus driver was also arrested. Both have been handed over to the Ipakodo Police Division for further investigation.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and extended condolences to the bereaved family. He urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads, highlighting the dangers of overspeeding and the increased risk of accidents when vehicles experience mechanical failure.

“Overspeeding drastically impairs a driver’s ability to respond to sudden mechanical issues or unforeseen hazards, magnifying the risk of catastrophic outcomes,” Bakare-Oki said. He also reiterated LASTMA’s commitment to ensuring safer motoring practices across Lagos State.

The authority reminded the public that the LASTMA toll-free hotline is available for reporting traffic incidents: 0800 005 27862.