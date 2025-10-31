A devastating accident on the Akure-Owo Expressway has resulted in the tragic death of seven individuals after a tipper truck collided with a commercial vehicle transporting traders to Ogbese Market. The incident occurred in Bolorunduro, leaving several others injured and creating panic among reside...

A devastating accident on the Akure-Owo Expressway has resulted in the tragic death of seven individuals after a tipper truck collided with a commercial vehicle transporting traders to Ogbese Market.

The incident occurred in Bolorunduro, leaving several others injured and creating panic among residents and motorists traversing this bustling route.

Emergency responders, including personnel from the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), promptly arrived at the scene to secure the area, control traffic, and initiate an investigation into the cause of the crash.

In the aftermath of the incident, Wellington Oriade Adebawo, Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on Emergency Response, visited the site to oversee victim evacuations and ensure that the injured received immediate medical attention.

Mr Adebawo expressed grave concern over the alarming rise in accidents involving heavy-duty trucks in the state. He lamented the delay in assistance for some victims before rescue teams arrived, emphasizing that quicker intervention could have saved additional lives.

He commended the collaborative efforts of the security and rescue agencies present at the scene and called for even stronger cooperation among them.

Mr . Adebawo also advised motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and to strictly adhere to traffic regulations to prevent future tragedies.