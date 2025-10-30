Eight casualties have been confirmed following a multiple-truck collision on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at the Berger Bridge, outward Lagos, on Thursday. As seen by TVC on Thursday, one truck was seen plunging into the Kara River, while two heavy-duty trucks collided and were engulfed in flames. TV...

Eight casualties have been confirmed following a multiple-truck collision on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at the Berger Bridge, outward Lagos, on Thursday.

As seen by TVC on Thursday, one truck was seen plunging into the Kara River, while two heavy-duty trucks collided and were engulfed in flames.

TVC can confirm that efforts are underway to restore the traffic order as operatives from the Nigeria Police Force and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority are on the bridge to control the situation.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority confirmed the casualty in a statement on its official X handle on Thursday.

The statement reads, “There’s a report of a multiple road crash where a truck and a container laden trailer were in flames, another truck spilling its contents (cartons of biscuits) on the road, a container laden truck ran onto the barrier with it’s carrier falling off the bridge into the river thereby blocking the entire road at Kara Bridge inward Mowe. 8 casualties recorded.

“Effort is in top gear for recovery and evacuation of the vehicles involved. Traffic backlog on Ogunnusi Road, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Officers and other emergency first responders are on the ground.”

TVC previously reported that the operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Saturday rescued a severely injured man after a six-tyre truck lost its brakes and plunged off the Oshodi Bridge into the terminal ditch while descending from Oshodi-Oke inward Mile 2.

The truck, with registration number AKD 135 YK, was reportedly loaded with toner printing materials when it suffered a brake failure, veered off the carriageway, and tumbled into the terminal below.