Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Saturday rescued a severely injured man after a six-tyre truck lost its brakes and plunged off the Oshodi Bridge into the terminal ditch while descending from Oshodi-Oke inward Mile 2.

The truck, with registration number AKD 135 YK, was reportedly loaded with toner printing materials when it suffered a brake failure, veered off the carriageway, and tumbled into the terminal below.

According to preliminary reports, the swift and coordinated response of LASTMA officers prevented what could have been a major tragedy. The officers arrived at the scene within minutes, rescued the trapped victim, and restored traffic flow around the busy corridor.

The injured man was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, while the truck driver was arrested and handed over to security operatives from Makinde Police Station, Oshodi, for further investigation into the cause of the accident.

To ensure safety and prevent secondary accidents, LASTMA personnel quickly cordoned off the area, diverted traffic, and supervised the removal of the wreckage, restoring normalcy in a short time.

Commending the team’s professionalism, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bakare Oki, praised the officers for their courage and adherence to safety protocols during the rescue operation.

Oki reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to protecting lives and maintaining order on Lagos roads, especially during the ember months when traffic congestion and accident risks are typically higher.

He noted that LASTMA’s round-the-clock traffic operations were designed to ensure free vehicular movement across the state, particularly during the festive season.

The General Manager further disclosed that heavy-duty recovery trucks and mini-vehicles have been strategically deployed across the five administrative divisions of Lagos, supported by over 2,700 officers positioned at critical traffic points to guarantee quick response to emergencies.

Oki urged motorists to ensure regular vehicle maintenance and comply with traffic regulations, emphasizing that safety and discipline remain key to preventing avoidable road mishaps in the metropolis.