The House Committee on Shipping Services and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council have stepped up engagements with key industry players to address growing concerns over tariff increases and operational challenges in the maritime sector.

The move follows protests and disruptions at some seaports triggered by the proposed tariff hike, which has divided operators across the industry.

Chairman of the House Committee, Abdussamad Dasuki, said the engagement builds on earlier discussions with the Shipping Association of Nigeria, which had sought legislative intervention on pressing sector issues. He described the meeting as a strategic effort to balance the interests of port users and service providers while promoting sustainable growth.

Speaking at the session, the Executive Secretary of the Council, Akutah Pius, reaffirmed approval of a 30 per cent tariff increase for shipping lines after consultations with stakeholders. He noted that although the hike was initially suspended, it remains the maximum allowable adjustment and will be implemented gradually, subject to further dialogue between operators and their customers.

Pius explained that the review became necessary after more than two years without tariff adjustments despite rising operational costs. While acknowledging concerns that the 30 per cent cap is below current inflation levels, he said the decision strikes a balance between industry sustainability and the wider economy.

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He also disclosed plans to introduce an automated tariff system that would align future pricing with economic indicators such as inflation and exchange rate fluctuations, aimed at improving transparency and predictability.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Shipping Association of Nigeria, Boma Alabi, commended the Committee for its proactive engagement but raised concerns over what she described as inconsistent tariff approvals for different operators, which she said had weakened confidence in the regulatory process.

Represented by the Association’s Executive Secretary, Jacinta Okoro, Alabi highlighted operational challenges affecting vessel turnaround time and port efficiency. She called for improved port security, stronger inter-agency collaboration, and clearer responsibility frameworks to reduce liabilities on shipping firms.

The meeting was attended by major stakeholders, including the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, freight forwarders, and other key players in the maritime value chain.

At the end of the session, the Committee urged the Shippers’ Council to convene a follow-up meeting within one week with defined timelines, while calling on shipping companies to intensify consultations to fast-track consensus and ensure smooth implementation of agreed resolutions.