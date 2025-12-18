The Speaker House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, has set up a seven-man committee to investigate allegations of alterations in the gazetted copies of the four tax laws. Lawmaker from Sokoto State, Abdusammad Dasuki, had on Wednesday during the plenary session, raised a matter of privilege on an...

Lawmaker from Sokoto State, Abdusammad Dasuki, had on Wednesday during the plenary session, raised a matter of privilege on an alleged alteration to the gazetted Tax Acts in circulation, contrary to what was passed by the National Assembly and signed by President Bola Tinubu.

The House has now moved to probe the allegations, with the Borno lawmaker, Mukhtar Betara, chairing the committee.

Other members are Ahmed Idris, Sada Soli, James Faleke, Babajimi Benson, Iduma Ugariwey and Frederick Agbedi.

The committee has one week to submit its findings to the House for further deliberations.