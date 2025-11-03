The Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, is leading a high-level delegation of the House to the 8th China International Import Expo, CIIE, scheduled to hold in Shanghai on Wednesday, 5th November 2025....

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria had extended an invitation to the Speaker to attend the 8th CIIE.

Accepting the invitation, Speaker Abbas expressed his deep gratitude to the Government and people of China for the sustained friendship and strategic partnership that continue to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The delegation, which has already arrived in China, will participate in the opening ceremony of the 8th CIIE, where Speaker Abbas will deliver a 5-minute goodwill message.

Thereafter, the Speaker will hold a bilateral meeting with the Premier of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Li Qiang, where Speaker Abbas is expected to highlight key areas of collaboration between Nigeria and China, including parliamentary cooperation.

Speaker Abbas will also lead the delegation to a series of engagements, including participation at the China–Africa Economic and Cultural Forum, and a meeting with the Governor and Party Secretary of Zhejiang Province in Hangzhou on 6th November, as well as a visit to the corporate headquarters of key Chinese companies.

On the delegation are the House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere; Deputy Minority Whip, George Ozodinobi; Auwalu Gwalabe; Muktar Umar; Babajimi Benson; Bello Isa Ambarura; Jaafar Yakubu; and Ahmed Safana.