Legislative proceedings momentarily went rowdy following a motion to rescind the passage of the Electoral Act amendment bill.

The House had reconvened from its budget defence sessions to reconsider some clauses in the bill.

The Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Francis Waive had moved a motion for the House to rescind its decision on the bill in December and he was seconded by the Chair, Committee on Electoral Matters, Bayo Balogun.

But when the Speaker put the question, the nays were in the majority but the Speaker ruled otherwise.

This led to a moment of rowdiness as members protested, and this forced the Speaker to call for an executive session through the House leader, Julius Ihonvbere.

House of Representatives currently in an executive session in the aftermath of a rowdy moment.

