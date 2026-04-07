First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called for increased investment in science and stronger collaboration to improve global health outcomes. In a message to commemorate World Health Day 2026 on April 7, the First Lady emphasised that innovation and partnerships remain critical to addressing health challenges. Referencing this year’s theme, “Together…...

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called for increased investment in science and stronger collaboration to improve global health outcomes.

In a message to commemorate World Health Day 2026 on April 7, the First Lady emphasised that innovation and partnerships remain critical to addressing health challenges.

Referencing this year’s theme, “Together for Health. Stand with Science,” Tinubu noted that scientific cooperation across nations and sectors has played a vital role in advancing healthcare and promoting healthier living.

She also highlighted the importance of the “One Health” approach, which recognises the interconnection between human, animal, plant, and environmental health.

“Today… reminds us that progress in health depends on innovation and strong collaboration across nations and sectors,” she said.

The First Lady urged stakeholders to sustain support for science and prioritise investments in health systems to build resilience against emerging threats.

“As we mark this important day, as a global community, let us continue to support science, invest in health systems, and work together to build a healthier and a more resilient world for all,” she added.

Tinubu concluded by extending goodwill to Nigerians and the global community on the occasion of World Health Day 2026.