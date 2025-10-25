Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has broken her silence following the circulation of a viral video showing her in apparent distress. Earlier this week, the actress trended online after a clip emerged in which she was seen crying and allegedly claiming she could no longer tolerate domestic violence. ...

Her husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, responded to the claims by denying the allegations of abuse, instead asserting that Regina had been struggling with drug and alcohol use, which he said contributed to aggressive behavior.

Addressing the speculation, Regina shared a video on her Instagram story on Saturday, appearing calm and cheerful aboard a private jet. While several people were present with her, they were not clearly visible in the footage.

The video has been widely interpreted as a signal that the actress is in good spirits and aiming to put the controversy behind her.