In response to recent public outcry over technical issues and heat discomfort on the Red Line, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has announced plans to deploy 24 new coaches to boost capacity by the third quarter (Q3) of 2026. In a Wednesday statement signed by its Head of Cor...

In response to recent public outcry over technical issues and heat discomfort on the Red Line, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has announced plans to deploy 24 new coaches to boost capacity by the third quarter (Q3) of 2026.

In a Wednesday statement signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, LAMATA expressed that it acknowledges recent reports and social media footage highlighting passenger discomfort on the Oyingbo-Agbado train service due to technical issues affecting the air conditioning system.

According to the statement, LAMATA disclosed that the plan to provide the 24 new coaches forms part of its long-term strategy to enhance capacity, comfort and service reliability.

The statement reads, “We sincerely apologise to our valued commuters for the heat and inconvenience experienced during their journey.

“As part of our long-term strategy to enhance capacity, comfort, and service reliability, LAMATA is pleased to announce the expected delivery and operationalisation of additional rolling stock by the third quarter of 2026.

“The new acquisition will comprise three train sets, each with eight coaches, bringing a total of 24 additional coaches to strengthen the existing fleet and improve passenger experience across the Red Line corridor.”

The statement further revealed that the agency has deployed a technical team to diagnose and resolve the cooling system’s failure to return affected coaches to optimal operating conditions.

The statement added, “In the immediate term, our technical and engineering teams have been deployed to diagnose and resolve the root cause of the cooling system failure. Restoration works are ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to return the affected coaches to optimal operating condition as swiftly as possible.

“LAMATA remains firmly committed to delivering safe, efficient, and world-class rail services. We continue to take proactive measures to minimise technical disruptions and improve overall service quality.”

“We appreciate the patience, understanding, and continued support of the public as we complete these essential repairs. The comfort, safety, and well-being of all passengers remain central to our operations,” the statement concluded.