The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) have condemned the viral social media report suggesting that the organisations are providing support to armed groups in Northern Nigeria. In a Monday statement jointly signed by their spokespersons, Aliyu Dawobe and Chima Nwankwo, the…...

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) have condemned the viral social media report suggesting that the organisations are providing support to armed groups in Northern Nigeria.

In a Monday statement jointly signed by their spokespersons, Aliyu Dawobe and Chima Nwankwo, the organisations described the reports as false, stating that the allegations oppose the fundamental principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement

The statement reads, “The ICRC and the NRCS are aware of harmful social media content that claims the Red Cross is providing support to armed groups in Northern Nigeria.

“Both organisations categorically refute these claims, which are false. The allegations are diametrically opposed to the Fundamental Principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and constitute misleading information that can jeopardise our purely humanitarian mission and deny thousands of people vital aid.”

The statement added, “Our priority everywhere we work is to help the most vulnerable people affected by different challenges, including armed conflict, and to do so with transparency, independence, neutrality and impartiality.

“To fulfil its mandate, the ICRC engages in humanitarian dialogue with all parties to a conflict where it can. The organization never provides those parties with financial, logistical or other support.”

The organisations encourages members of the public to check information with credible and official sources, including the ICRC and NRCS official accounts, urging them to refrain from engaging unverified online content.