It was a day of broken records in the swimming pool and the athletics track at the National Sport Festival Gateway Games 2024 in Abeokuta Ogun State.

In swimming Dorcas Oka of Bayelsa set two new national records to win gold medals in the 200m women breaststroke and the 50m freestyle events.

Dorcas swam a new national time of 2 minutes, 47.22 seconds to win gold in breaststroke for women and a time of 26.50 seconds for another gold in 50bmetres freestyle.

For the men Abduljabar Adama of Ogun State also set a new national record in the 50m freestyle.

In athletics, Olympics veteran Patience Okon-George of Cross River State set a new national record to win the gold medal in the women 400 metres.

Patience ran a time of 51.64 seconds ahead of Happy Rasheed of Rivers State and Miracle Uwem-Donald of Lagos State..