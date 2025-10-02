The Director-General of the Cross River State Lotteries and Gaming Agency, Michael Eja, has said the newly introduced reciprocity licensing framework ...

The Director-General of the Cross River State Lotteries and Gaming Agency, Michael Eja, has said the newly introduced reciprocity licensing framework of the Federation of State Gaming Regulators of Nigeria (FSGRN) will significantly boost revenue for state governments and strengthen investor confidence in the country’s gaming sector.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Eja explained that the federation — which has 25 member states — designed the reciprocity system to eliminate duplication of licensing requirements, improve regulatory efficiency and create a unified investment climate for operators.

Under the framework, licences issued will be jointly endorsed by all member states, allowing operators to run businesses across the federation without seeking multiple approvals. Revenue will be shared among states, which will still retain powers of regulation, monitoring and enforcement under their respective laws.

“The real innovation here is in the revenue model,” Eja said. “By harmonising licensing and sharing revenues, states will see a measurable increase in internally generated revenue while providing clarity and certainty to investors.”

He noted that the initiative could transform the gaming sector into a multi-billion-naira revenue source for sub-national governments, given the industry’s rapid growth and strong investor appetite.

Eja urged governors, attorneys-general and lawmakers at both state and federal levels to support the system, saying it could position Nigeria as one of Africa’s leading regulated gaming markets.

The Agency also reminded stakeholders that compliance with the law remains non-negotiable.

It specifically called on banks, telecommunications firms and food and beverage companies planning promotional campaigns during the festive season in Cross River State to secure the necessary licences before commencement.

“This measure,” Eja said, “is to guarantee proper regulation, safeguard consumer interests and prevent avoidable litigation.”

Industry observers believe the reciprocity licence could attract significant foreign and local investment, reduce operational bottlenecks and provide a more sustainable model for state-level revenue mobilisation.