Former Oyo State Governor and Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, is set to ascend the throne as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, following the death of Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, who passed away on July 7, 2025.

Under Ibadan’s unique and time-tested rotational succession system, which alternates between the civil (Otun/Agbaakin line) and the military (Balogun line), Ladoja, as the most senior chief in the civil line, is now the next in line for the revered throne.

Born on 25 September 1944 in Gambari village, near Ibadan, Ladoja received his early education at Ibadan Boys’ High School and Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo, before travelling to Belgium, where he earned a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Liège.

He began his career with Total Nigeria, rising through the ranks before venturing into private business and later politics. In 2003, he was elected Governor of Oyo State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Though controversially impeached in January 2006, he was reinstated by the Supreme Court in December 2006, completing his term in May 2007.

Ladoja has remained a prominent political figure in Oyo State, contesting in several elections and switching party affiliations, eventually joining the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in 2018.

His political experience and wide grassroots appeal have long been noted as assets within and beyond Ibadan.

Despite initial resistance to accepting a beaded crown in 2017 alongside other senior chiefs during a chieftaincy reform initiated by the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Ladoja eventually accepted the crown in August 2024 a key condition under the newly amended chieftaincy declaration.

The amendment now stipulates that only beaded crown Obas are eligible to ascend the Olubadan throne.

While some critics argue the amendment was politically motivated, possibly to prevent Ladoja from ascending the throne due to his past opposition to Governor Seyi Makinde, the state government insists the law is rooted in cultural reform and was recommended by a committee led by the late Oba Lekan Balogun.

In an interview on Fresh FM following his acceptance of the crown, Ladoja declared: “By the grace of God, I will become Olubadan. My blood pressure has been stable. Anyone God destined to become Olubadan will become Olubadan.”

As news of Oba Olakulehin’s death was confirmed by both his family and the State government, hundreds of well-wishers and supporters began to throng Ladoja’s Bodija residence, despite his reported absence from the state at the time. He is expected to return shortly to begin the formal transition process.

Tradition dictates that the Olubadan-in-Council, which comprises senior chiefs from both the civil and military lines, will soon meet to ratify his nomination before forwarding it to the State governor for approval and subsequent coronation.

If confirmed, Oba Rashidi Ladoja will become the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, ushering in a new era of leadership in one of Nigeria’s most respected traditional institutions.