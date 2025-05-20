The semi-final fixtures of the 2025 President Federation Cup (men’s competition) are set to ignite passion and rivalry across Lagos and Abuja on Wednesday, 21 May, as four teams battle for a place in the prestigious final.

In Lagos, former champions Enugu Rangers will square off against Kwara United in a high-stakes encounter at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena. Meanwhile, in Abuja, Bwari Stadium will host an equally intense clash between Lagos-based Ikorodu City and the tournament’s surprise package, Abakaliki FC.

Both fixtures are scheduled to kick off at 4:00pm.

Road to the Semi-Finals – Men’s Competition

Enugu Rangers, one of Nigeria’s storied football clubs, reached this stage by eliminating Kano Pillars in the Round of 64. They followed up with victories over Heartland FC, Bendel Insurance, and Plateau United.

Kwara United, equally determined, dispatched Cynosure FC (Ebonyi), before defeating Gombe United, Solution FC, and Akwa United in successive rounds.

Abakaliki FC have stunned many with their giant-killing run, taking out Yobe Desert Stars, Katsina United, Enyimba FC, and Nasarawa United.

Ikorodu City, representing Lagos, edged Sunshine Stars’ U19 team on penalties in the opening round and went on to defeat Crown FC, Beyond Limits FC, and Wikki Tourists to earn their place in the final four.

Semi-Final Fixtures – Men’s President Federation Cup

Abakaliki FC (Ebonyi) vs Ikorodu City (Lagos) – Bwari Stadium, Abuja – Wednesday, 21 May – 4:00pm

Kwara United (Kwara) vs Rangers Int’l (Enugu) – Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos – Wednesday, 21 May – 4:00pm

Women’s Semi-Finals – Saturday, 24 May

Rivers Angels (Rivers) vs Ibom Angels (Akwa Ibom) – Aba – 1:00pm

Edo Queens (Edo) vs Nasarawa Amazons (Nasarawa) – Ayingba – 1:00pm

With a mix of established clubs and rising contenders, fans across the country are gearing up for what promises to be an electrifying set of fixtures as the 2025 edition nears its conclusion.