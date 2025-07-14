Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has formally announced the burial arrangements for Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday in London Hospital....

Addressing journalists during a press briefing in Katsina, Governor Radda revealed that, following consultations with the late President’s family and close associates in London, it has been agreed that the remains of the former leader will arrive Katsina tomorrow, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, by 12 noon.

He further disclosed that the burial will take place in Daura, the hometown of the late President, by 2:00 p.m. on the same day.

Governor Radda expressed deep condolences on behalf of himself, the Government, and the people of Katsina State, to the family of the late President and to all Nigerians mourning the loss of a national icon.

“We pray Almighty Allah to grant his soul eternal rest and reward him with Aljannatul Firdaus,” the Governor said. “We also condole His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the passing of his predecessor. May Allah give us the strength to bear this great loss.”

The Government of Katsina State is coordinating with federal authorities and the family to ensure a befitting and dignified farewell for the late elder statesman.