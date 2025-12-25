The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has congratulated the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on the occasion of his 58th birthday, describing him as “a leader who demonstrates the rare combination of thinking and doing.” Alaafin conveyed the congratulatory message in...

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has congratulated the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on the occasion of his 58th birthday, describing him as “a leader who demonstrates the rare combination of thinking and doing.”

Alaafin conveyed the congratulatory message in a Thursday statement signed by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye.

Alaafin expressed that Makinde has exhibited the quality of a good leader who has the courage not only to take actions but also to face the consequences of his actions.

Oba Owoade commended Makinde as a leader with a vision, courage and competence, underscoring his believes in probity as a factor for steady growth in Oyo State.

Owoade said, “Governor Makinde is more interested in people who can sustain his institutional reforms and other legacies and not in his own personal preferences.

“If you are brilliant, truthful and hardworking, he will work with you. He runs an inclusive government but you can only get something from him if you key into his vision of RTR, meaning reformation, transformation and repositioning. Makinde is a true believer who fears God and in tune with the spirit of the word of God . He is not arrogant, uncouth, and incoherent.”

Alaafin said that the State will always be grateful to Governor Makinde as the purveyor of unprecedented achievements that have far-reaching effects on the lives of the people.

Oba Owoade therefore prayed God to grant Gov. Makinde long life, good health and divine guidance in the arduous tasks ahead of him.