The Police Service Commission (PSC) has subjected more than 400 senior police officers across the country to promotion examinations as part of efforts to entrench merit, competence and character in the Nigeria Police Force.

According to the PSC, 56 Chief Superintendents of Police were recommended for elevation to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police, while 451 Superintendents were lined up for promotion to Chief Superintendent.

The candidates sat for written examinations presided over by Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, PSC Commissioner representing the Judiciary, and retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Taiwo Lekanu, who chairs the Commission’s Standing Committee on Police Affairs.

The Commission said it has now made promotion examinations an indispensable requirement for officers, to ensure they are mentally and professionally equipped for 21st-century policing in line with global best practices.

Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) are scheduled to appear before the Commission on Friday, 19 September, for their own promotion examinations.

PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), said the reform is part of a drive to build a dynamic, efficient and professional police force for the “new Nigeria” envisioned by the present administration.

He stressed that the Commission would not relent until it achieves its goal of repositioning the Police Force to better protect lives and property, as well as combat crime effectively.

Argungu further urged Nigerians to continue supporting the police, noting that such encouragement would motivate officers to rededicate themselves to service.