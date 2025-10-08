Students of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Warri in Delta State, have taken to the streets in protest against the alleged 200%hike in school fees and hostel accommodation charges by the institution’s management. Students were seen parading the school campus with placards with inscr...

Students of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Warri in Delta State, have taken to the streets in protest against the alleged 200%hike in school fees and hostel accommodation charges by the institution’s management.

Students were seen parading the school campus with placards with inscriptions:

“Must Poor Man Cry?”

“We Say No To School Fees Increment”

“Education Is The Key, Agblagba Change Padlock”

According to reports, the school management allegedly deployed security operatives to the school to control the situation.

More details coming soon…..