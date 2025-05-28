It’s been a day of double stoppages at the National Sport Festival Gateway Games 2024.

Protesting athletes of Ogun State had forced a long delay of activities with a protest over unpaid allowances.

And not long after action resumed in some of the medal winning matches the rain washed away games at the handball and the tennis courts, forcing organizers to move the matches to the final day.

With Ogun State leading Lagos State in the early exchanges, men’s handball final continues on Thursday morning.

Ogun State had earlier defeated Sokoto State by 38-34 to win the women’s handball gold

Delta has continued to consolidate their place atop the medals table as they look for their fifth straight title.