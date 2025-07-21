Protests have begun in Abuja demanding better pay and working conditions for the Nigeria Police....

Protests have begun in Abuja demanding better pay and working conditions for the Nigeria Police.

Triggered by recent viral video clip where a retired Superintendent of Police lamented that after 35 years of service all he got as retirement benefit was a paltry 3 millions Nigeria, the protesters are demanding that the police be extricated from the contributory pension scheme.

From the Louis Edet Force headquarters, convener of the protest, Omoyele Sowore led retired police officers to the national assembly gate to press home their demands.

The retired police officers recounted the paltry sums they got for retirement and heightened the call for the establishment of a police pension board to replace the current contributory pension scheme which they’ve been subscribed to .