The Governing Council of the Federal University of Education, Kontagora, has appointed Professor Farouk Rasheed Haruna as the first substantive Vice Chancellor of the institution.

The announcement was made in Minna by the Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Francis Adedayo, during a press briefing.

Professor Adedayo explained that the appointment followed a thorough selection process conducted in collaboration with the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board, under the supervision of the Federal Character Commission.

The new Vice Chancellor is expected to lead the university in advancing academic excellence, supporting students across 34 programs approved by the National Universities Commission, and developing new curricula in artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship.

Established by an Act of Parliament in 2021, the university officially commenced operations in March 2025, following its transition from the former Federal College of Education, Kontagora.