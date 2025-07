Renowned Nigerian songwriter and music producer, Wole Oni, has reportedly joined the Recording Academy membership....

This esteemed membership marks a significant career milestone for Wole Oni.

Taking to his Instagram handle, whole Oni noted that as a member of the Recording Academy, he is now eligible to contribute to the Grammy voting process, attend exclusive industry events, and network with fellow professionals, further elevating his profile and opportunities in the global music landscape.