President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Birnin Kebbi to unveil 5 project, at the State secetariat name after him, with the rest 4 unveiled virtually, and to participate in the 2026 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival.

The President received at the airport by the Kebbi State governor Nasir Idris, alongside the Minister of State for Defence, other State governors and top Government Officials.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Federal Government officially flagged off the festival in Abuja and in Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State where the agricultural fair was hosted, the cultural night, durba, polo, bicycle race, motor race rally, archery, and camel race.

Some of the projects commissioned, were executed by the Kebbi State Government to include the ultra-modern State Secretariat, the dualised three-lane carriageway along Emir Haruna Road in Birnin Kebbi, the College of Nursing and Midwifery Sciences, Ambursa, the Kebbi State Central Motor Park, and the Argungu By-Pass Road, which was dualised by Governor Idris.

The president commended Governor Idris for the significant infrastructural development achieved within two and a half years, noting that he was not surprised given his prior knowledge of the governor’s capacity.

President Tinubu is also scheduled to headline the 61st edition of the 2026 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival as Special Guest of Honour.

The festival, one of Africa’s most celebrated cultural events, is staged along the historic Matan Fada, and is recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.