President Bola Tinubu congratulates Dr Oluwakemi Pinheiro, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), on his 60th birthday.

Dr Pinheiro is a renowned lawyer who has worked in diverse areas of legal practice for 38 years.

President Tinubu joins members of the Pinheiro family, friends, and associates to celebrate the legal luminary and founder of Pinheiro LP.

The President acknowledges Dr Pinheiro’s contributions to Nigeria’s jurisprudence, underscoring his service as former Special Assistant to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State; his membership of the Institute of Chartered Arbitrators of Nigeria, and his role as Chairman of the Lagos State Law Reform.

While commending the distinguished legal practitioner for his commitment to mentoring the next generation of legal minds, President Tinubu encourages Dr Pinheiro to continue advancing reforms in the legal profession.

The President prays for God’s continued blessings on the learned silk.