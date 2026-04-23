The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, through its Research, Technology and Innovation (RTI) Division, in collaboration with the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), has entered into a strategic partnership with Algeria’s Sonatrach to deepen research, technology exchange and innovation across the oil and gas sector. The agreement, signed in…...

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, through its Research, Technology and Innovation (RTI) Division, in collaboration with the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), has entered into a strategic partnership with Algeria’s Sonatrach to deepen research, technology exchange and innovation across the oil and gas sector.

The agreement, signed in Abuja during the 3rd meeting of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation Forum for Research and Development Directors, is expected to strengthen collaboration between the two state-owned energy firms at a time Africa is grappling with the challenges of global energy transition.

The Memorandum of Understanding, executed by NNPC’s Executive Vice President, Business Services, Sophia Mbakwe, and Sonatrach’s Managing Director, Khodjah Mohamed, provides a framework for joint research initiatives and technological cooperation.

The event, hosted at the Petroleum Technology Development Fund Tower, brought together R&D leaders from member countries to chart a coordinated response to industry challenges.

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Speaking at the forum, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, represented by former APPO Secretary General, Omar Farouk Ibrahim, said the initiative aligns with broader continental efforts to address structural gaps in funding, technology and market access.

He explained that “the R&D forum tackles technology and expertise needs, the African Energy Bank addresses funding constraints, and the Central African Pipeline System supports regional oil and gas market integration.”

In his remarks, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, represented by Chief Financial Officer Adedapo Segun, stressed the urgency of prioritising research as a driver of competitiveness.

“Collaboration in research and development is of strategic importance. The cost of innovation might be high, but the cost of obsolescence would be greater,” he said.

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Ojulari further advocated a unified framework for African oil producers to pool resources, integrate data and share risks, while calling for the adoption of digital tools, including artificial intelligence, to enhance operations across the value chain.

Also speaking, APPO Secretary General Farid Ghezali urged stakeholders to ensure that research outputs are tailored to Africa’s needs.

“We must ensure that our research delivers solutions that are practical and of direct use to Africa,” he said.

The Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, Shu’aibu Shehu Aliyu, highlighted the role of the partnership in supporting decarbonisation and environmental sustainability across member states.

Meanwhile, Chief Innovation Officer of NNPC’s Research, Technology and Innovation division and incoming chairman of the APPO R&D Forum, Rasheed Ojulari, said immediate focus would be placed on joint programmes in upstream optimisation, artificial intelligence, decarbonisation and industrial systems development.