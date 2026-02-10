President Bola Tinubu extends warm congratulations to Sir Emeka Offor, oil magnate, entrepreneur and philanthropist, on his birthday on February 10, 2026....

Sir Offor is the Chief Executive of Chrome Group, one of West Africa’s leading oil and gas conglomerates, and former Chairman of Erhc Energy Inc. He is also the founder of the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation.

President Tinubu describes Sir Offor as a business leader with a strong sense of community and humanity, stating that he has used his endowment to undertake numerous humanitarian endeavours, including health services, education, youth empowerment, and global programmes.

The President remarks: “Sir Offor is a fine advocate of the Nigerian enterprise and one of the shining examples of Nigeria’s irrepressible entrepreneurs.

“I urge him to sustain his efforts in impacting the lives of children and communities across the nation through his foundation.”

As Sir Offor marks this special day, President Tinubu wishes him good health and continued success in his endeavours