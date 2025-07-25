President Bola Tinubu has approved the full payment of allowances and match bonuses for the Super Falcons, ahead of their final match against Morocco in the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). This is contained in a statement on the X handle of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Center. Ac...

President Bola Tinubu has approved the full payment of allowances and match bonuses for the Super Falcons, ahead of their final match against Morocco in the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

This is contained in a statement on the X handle of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Center.

According to the statement, the payment will clear the senior national team coach salaries running up to 15 months, payments of allowances and promises due to the senior national teams, females, and Under-20 national team.

The statement reads, “President has approved the payment of N12billion outstanding backlog for Nigeria’s national teams of various sports, which includes Super Eagles and others.

“The payment entails the clearing of the senior national team coach salaries running up to 15 months, payments of allowances and promises due to the senior national teams, females, and Under-20 national team.

“This is coming at a time when the Super Eagles of Nigeria are preparing to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations, which is billed to start later this month.”

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, who confirmed that all entitlements, up to and including the final on July 26, had been disbursed for immediate payment to players, coaches, and officials, also assured that this would now be the standard practice going forward, timely payments without drama or delays.

The move also extends to D’Tigress, Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, who are set to begin their 2025 FIBA Women AfroBasket campaign in Côte d’Ivoire.