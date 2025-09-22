The Presidency has dismissed recent remarks by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, describing his claims about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political ambitions as baseless and misleading. In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga vi...

The Presidency has dismissed recent remarks by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, describing his claims about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political ambitions as baseless and misleading.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga via his X handle , El-Rufai was accused of spreading falsehoods, including the allegation that President Tinubu intends to become a “life president” after 2027.

They described the speculation as “absurd” and a reflection of El-Rufai’s frustration over the growing strength of the President’s re-election prospects.

The statement reads: “Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai appears to need some help, especially given his recent unfounded claims and speculations about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is increasingly evident that El-Rufai has recognised the futility of attempts by his associates in his new party to prevent President Tinubu’s likely re-election in 2027. This plot is proving to be unattainable, a mission doomed to fail.

READ ALSO: Lamido Blasts El-Rufai, Says He Is On His Own In SDP

“After reports of the grand reception President Tinubu received in Kaduna last Friday, El-Rufai was clearly surprised by the depth of support the President continues to enjoy in the North. This stands in stark contrast to his narrative that the region has abandoned the President.

“In response, he resorted to spreading further unfounded stories, including the claim that President Tinubu intends to become a “life president” after 2027—a speculation that is baseless and absurd.

“President Tinubu is a democrat who does not intend to stay in office beyond May 28, 2031, when re-elected in 2027.

“Governor Uba Sani may wish to reach out to his predecessor, as El-Rufai could benefit from some professional counselling to steer him away from his recent hallucinations and political fabrications on Tinubu and 2027.”