Former Governor of Jigawa State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, has hit back at a former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, over his call for opposition politicians to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

El-Rufai, who recently announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to SDP, urged opposition leaders including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, and Rauf Aregbesola to join him in his new political movement.

However, Lamido in an interview with BBC dismissed El-Rufai’s invitation, questioning his political ideology and commitment to national development.

He recalled that El-Rufai once declared there were no political elders in Nigeria, insisting that he and his allies were the true power brokers.

The former governor stressed that, despite PDP’s internal challenges, it remained his political home.

Lamido argued that if he had any intention of leaving PDP, he would have done so in 2014 when APC was formed.

He maintained that governance should not be driven by emotions or personal grudges.

He stressed that if the goal is to unseat President Bola Tinubu, it should not be based on personal grievances but on national interest.

“We should not fight Tinubu just because we are angry at him or seeking revenge. Leadership should be about prioritizing the country’s well-being rather than personal emotions.”

Lamido concluded by urging politicians to focus on strengthening the country rather than making decisions based on resentment.