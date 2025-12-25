Presidency has dismissed reports suggesting that President Bola Tinubu sacked his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and replaced him with his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola. The presidency addressed this claim following several social media posts circulating the unverified shake-u...

Presidency has dismissed reports suggesting that President Bola Tinubu sacked his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and replaced him with his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The presidency addressed this claim following several social media posts circulating the unverified shake-up in the Chief of Staff position.

According to a Thursday statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, the presidency described the claim as false, urging Nigerians to disregard it.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to a viral falsehood circulating on social media suggesting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has replaced his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, with his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

“There is absolutely no truth to this story. We advise Nigerians to disregard it entirely.”

The statement added, “The Chief of Staff remains in his position. The Principal Private Secretary likewise remains in his role. Hakeem Muri-Okunola has not replaced Femi Gbajabiamila.

“The viral claim is a fabrication by mischievous purveyors of fake news whose sole aim is to create disharmony within the government.

“We reiterate that news media should always verify their information before publishing or sharing on social media,” the statement concluded.