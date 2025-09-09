The Presidency has announced the disengagement of Mr Fegho John Umunubo from his role as Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy, under the Office of the Vice President....

The Presidency has announced the disengagement of Mr Fegho John Umunubo from his role as Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy, under the Office of the Vice President.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Director of Information and Public Relations at the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the public was notified that Umunubo’s disengagement takes immediate effect.

The Presidency emphasised that Umunubo no longer represents the Tinubu administration in any capacity, warning stakeholders in the digital and creative economy against conducting official business with him.

“Anyone who interfaces with him in the name of President Tinubu’s administration does so at his or her own risk,” the statement cautioned.

Stakeholders and constituents in the sector, both locally and internationally, were urged to take note of the development.