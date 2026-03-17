Popular food blogger, Tolani Tayo-Osikoya, widely known as Chef T, has opened up about her conversion to Islam from being raised in a Christian home. According to a video post on her official Instagram page, Diary of a Kitchen Lover, Tayo-Osikoya, explained that her conversion to Islam was a personal…...

Popular food blogger, Tolani Tayo-Osikoya, widely known as Chef T, has opened up about her conversion to Islam from being raised in a Christian home.

According to a video post on her official Instagram page, Diary of a Kitchen Lover, Tayo-Osikoya, explained that her conversion to Islam was a personal decision following her marriage to a Muslim.

In the video, Chef T, while narrating her journey, is shown preparing Iftar meals for distribution, a practice observed as an act of worship and a gesture of love during the holy month of Ramadan.

She clarified that she was not coerced, noting that she received the full support of her parents, who blessed her marriage to a Muslim man.

Chef T explained that she had been avoiding the online conversation about her faith, noting the sensitivity surrounding religion.

She said, “I honestly didn’t want to make this video because of the sensitivity and how I try to avoid any form of controversy online, but my spirit has not rested. Even when I told my husband, he said, ‘I thought you didn’t want to do this online.’

“So prepare my Iftar with me while I share my journey into transitioning into Islam for the past nine years. As many of you know, I was born into a Christian home but married a Muslim. You know the topic about transitioning into a different religion is a very sensitive one, and I try to avoid it as much as possible online. But I’ve gotten to a point in my religious life where I know what I want, and I will do what I want. I wasn’t forced into Islam at all.”

Chef T shared that her transition to Islam was deeply influenced by the welcoming approach of her in-laws, noting that prior to her wedding, they provided her with several weeks of lectures intended to explain the tenets of Islam.

She also credited her father’s reaction as a turning point, explaining that his support when she first shared her plans gave her the necessary confidence to embrace her new spiritual path.

Chef T said, “In fact, I remember when I was about to get married to my husband, one thing my in-laws did that really blew my mind was this. I had a few weeks of lectures with them days before my marriage. They wanted me to see Islam in a different light, never forcing me, just wanting to explain what Islam is. I just knew this was what I wanted.

“You see, the best support you can receive is the support of your parents. I remember telling my parents I was marrying a Muslim while I was dating a Muslim. You know what my dad said? ‘You have my full support,’ and that brought confidence to my journey into Islam. And over the course of nine years, I’m still journeying into Islam for myself, by myself.

“Although not without the help of my Muslim family, one thing I’ve realised is that you cannot decide for yourself if you don’t seek knowledge yourself. Even the Holy Prophet (PBUH) received the Quran over the course of 25 years, so who am I?”

The chef revealed that her transition to Islam has spanned nine years, announcing that this year marks a turning point in her life as she has dedicated herself to a deeper understanding of the Quran.

While acknowledging her ongoing efforts to fully practise the five pillars of Islam and her aspiration to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, she asserted that “true religion” lies in one’s treatment of others, urging her audience to look inward and prioritise the pursuit of “heaven” through kindness and character over religious labels.

“I have experienced Islam in different ways and in different countries and have discovered the beauty of Islam. I’m proud to say this is the first Ramadan in nine years where I will pick up my Quran and read to understand. Guys, Alhamdulillah.

“I’m enjoying Islam to the fullest, and I didn’t want this Ramadan to pass me by without saying my mind about Islam. This is my personal experience. One thing I would like to improve on as a convert is practising the five pillars of Islam. It’s been nine years, and I pray, but it’s still not complete, and I would also like to perform Hajj, Insha Allah.”

Speaking further, Chef T said, “I would just like to mention one more time that yes, it’s great to practise a religion and all, but what’s important is how you treat your fellow human beings, how you look at your neighbours, and how you are to the people around you. That is the true religion. Even though we have a guide, what is within you is what will lead you to heaven. So search within your heart: are you chasing religion or actually chasing heaven, which is the ultimate race?”