The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has expressed sorrow over a tragic road traffic incident at Ilubirin inward Simpson, Lagos Island, that claimed the lives of a police officer and a scavenger.

In a Wednesday statement signed by Adebayo Taofiq, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, the accident involved an overspeeding driver of a Toyota Camry who lost control and rammed into a police officer who were on a motorcycle and a scavenger.

The statement reads, “Preliminary security investigations revealed that the driver of a Toyota Camry vehicle MUS 885 JA, while travelling at an excessive and dangerous speed, lost control and veered off his lane, forcefully striking both a scavenger and a Police Officer who was on a motorcycle. The impact led to their immediate and irreversible loss of life.

“LASTMA personnel stationed around the Ilubirin axis swiftly intervened, cordoning off the accident zone to ensure safety and prevent further complications. In the course of their response, officers apprehended the driver who attempted to flee the scene and promptly handed him over to security officials from the Adeniji Adele Police Division for further investigation and prosecution.”

The statement added, “The accidented vehicle was professionally evacuated by LASTMA operatives to forestall secondary accidents and restore normalcy to traffic flow in the corridor.

“The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who visited the accident scene in a sober and reflective mood, commiserated deeply with the families, colleagues and communities affected by the tragic incident.

“He lamented the needless loss of lives and described the event as a painful reminder of the consequences of reckless driving.”

Mr. Bakare-Oki further admonished motorists generally to adhere strictly to government-approved speed limits and to maintain the highest standards of road discipline.

He reiterated that speed violations remain one of the leading causes of avoidable road fatalities.

The General Manager reaffirmed LASTMA’s unwavering commitment to continuous public enlightenment on road safety protocols, urging all road users—particularly drivers—to adopt safer driving habits in order to prevent future tragedies.