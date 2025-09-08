The body of a yet-be-identified man was on Sunday, September 7, found lifeless at a construction site within the National Assembly Complex in Abuja....

The body of a yet-be-identified man was on Sunday, September 7, found lifeless at a construction site within the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

The FCT Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, who disclosed this on Monday, September 8, said that the report was received at about 9a.m., and the body was suspected to be that of a labourer working at the site.

She stated that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), National Assembly Division, who responded to the call immediately, discovered the deceased inside a red Peugeot 406 vehicle with registration number BWR-577 BF on his arrival at the scene.

The body was promptly evacuated to Asokoro General Hospital, where medical personnel confirmed that it was already in an advanced state of decomposition.

The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Wale Ajao, has ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and directed that efforts be intensified to establish the identity of the deceased.