Sokoto state police command has warned clerics against inciting and seditious sermons during the Eid Kabir celebration in the state.

The state Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje stated this in a press statement signed by the command’s public relations officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq, and made available to TVCNEWS.

The commissioner said the Mosques are sacred places of worship and nobody should convert them to political campaign grounds where slogans and statements aimed at inciting crowds will be made.